Pastor speaks out after Memphis church vandalized for 2nd time in month

By Walter Murphy
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Holy Nation Church of Memphis was hit by vandals for the second time in a month, and this time it’s going to cost them at least $30,000 in repairs.

On Saturday, Pastor Andrew Perpener Jr. was greeted with a disaster when he came to set up for the church’s weekend services.

“We’ve been here for 17 years and never had anything like this happen,” said Pastor Andrew Perpener Jr.

Outside, stained glass windows are shattered.

The vandals smashed windows to gain entry to the sanctuary, where they made off with equipment the church uses to broadcast their services out into the world.

After the criminals tagged the inside of the gymnasium, they unleashed the contents of multiple fire extinguishers onto the courts. They also defiled the gym with gang symbols.

Now, the wooden floors have to be completely redone.

The church is looking to put up security cameras throughout its campus — something the pastor said he had never thought about in their 17 years serving Memphis.

Perpener said these latest crimes against his congregation are just a sign of the times. However, he also is taking it as a sign from a higher power that he needs to do more to reach the younger generation.

“I hold no ill will,” Perpener said. “These things are just a manifestation of a greater hurt.”

The pastor said he is in communication with city and county leaders to discuss ways his congregation can help young people; because to him, that’s the best way to fight.

