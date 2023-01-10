Toy Truck Drive
MPD: Man injured after Binghampton shooting

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Binghampton that injured a man on Tuesday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting at 9:58 a.m. on Carpenter Street, finding the victim with a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

