MLGW gives update to city council regarding Dec. winter storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - City council members requested an update on Tuesday regarding the circumstances around the rolling blackouts and water distribution crisis that happened the week of Christmas.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) President Doug McGowen briefed council members on what took place, saying that this was the first time in history a crisis to this degree occurred in Memphis.

He says an unusually high demand for energy was the reason behind the rolling blackouts, but says that if residents enrolled in text alerts, it could help prevent future crises from occurring.

“When you have a unique event like this that would cause rolling blackouts, I think what we are aiming to do here is to find out how we can be better prepared with more of a heads up so we can tell people there’s a potential,” McGowen said. “And then, when we do, how do we get the word out to people as quickly as we can? That’s where we get the text alert things we talked about.”

If you would like to sign up for the text alerts, you can do so online in your MLGW Account tab under “Update.”

