In-N-Out Burger to expand to Tennessee

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WMC) - An iconic West Coast burger shop is expanding into Tennessee.

In-N-Out Burger announced it will open an Eastern territory office in Franklin, Tennessee, as it plans to open future restaurants in the state.

Governor Bill Lee made the announcement welcoming the chain on Tuesday.

Currently, In-N-Out only has locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado.

They plan to open their first restaurants in Tennessee by 2026. They have not specified which cities will be chosen.

“We are very excited to provide Tennesseans with our quality burgers, fries and shakes,” said Lynsi Snyder, In-N-Out owner, president and sole granddaughter of Harry and Esther. “In every decision I make, I always consider what my family would want. I have no doubt that my grandparents, dad and uncle would be proud of this decision to grow our Associate family and serve even more amazing Customers beginning in Nashville and the surrounding areas.”

