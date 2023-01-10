Covington community buries unclaimed Marine veteran

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Covington community attended a burial of a fellow community member who served in the US Marine Corps.

Raymond Kenneth Parker was an unclaimed veteran, meaning there was no family to claim or bury him.

On Tuesday morning, Covington Police Department went to the graveside services.

CPD said in a Facebook Post, there was no doubt that all segments of their community came out to claim Parker as one of their own to pay respects and to give gratitude to God for his service to our Country.

“Parker was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal,” said CPD. “It was overwhelming at the support by this community and the military honors presented for a fellow veteran.”

It was arranged for two bald eagles to be present at the burial.

