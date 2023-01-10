Cool and dry start to the week, but our next round of rain will soon move in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry air is currently in place across the Mid-South, but Gulf moisture will soon stream in ahead of a mid-week cold front that will bring rain to the Mid-South late Wednesday night into Thursday. Rainfall amounts should average a quarter to half an inch for most areas.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light South wind and overnight lows in the upper 30s to near 40.

TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds with a breezy Southwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs near 60.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a Southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH and lows in the lower 50s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures near 70 and overnight lows only in the mid 60s. Rain will move in late Wednesday night and continue into early Thursday morning followed by lingering clouds through the day along with temperatures falling to near 50 during the afternoon and ending up in the mid 30s overnight. Friday will be mostly sunny and chilly with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and chilly with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows near 50.

