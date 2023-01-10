Toy Truck Drive
Clouds build in later today and showers arrive late tonight

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:39 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s clear and cold this morning with temperatures in the 30s. We will start off with sunshine, but clouds will move in this afternoon and it will be mostly cloudy by 3 pm. High temperatures will climb to the lower to mid 60s this afternoon. Patchy drizzle will be possible tonight into tomorrow morning.

TODAY: Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with 20% chance of light rain. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for a stray shower, especially in the evening. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s Wednesday. A cold front will arrive on Thursday, which will bring scattered rain and thunderstorms. The best chance for rain will be in the morning. Some storms could have gusty winds and small hail. Temperatures will start off in the 50s and 60s and then drop throughout the day as cold air works in behind the front.

WEEKEND: Partly cloudy both days with highs in the upper 40s on Saturday and slight warmer on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s overnight.

