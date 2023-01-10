Toy Truck Drive
A big cold front will drop temperatures for the end of the week

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a mostly sunny sky today with a few clouds at times and highs around 60 degrees. Winds will be southwest at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will be in the low to mid 50s with increasing clouds. Winds will be south at 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy in the morning with some afternoon sun. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

THURSDAY COLD FRONT: A cold front will arrive early Thursday morning, which will bring scattered rain and thunderstorms from midnight to 8 AM. Temperatures will go from the 60s Thursday morning to the 40s by afternoon. It will be windy as well.

FRIDAY: Lows will be in the low 30s Friday morning with highs in the low to mid 40s Friday afternoon.

WEEKEND: Saturday will start in the 20s with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Expect full sun Saturday and a partly cloudy sky Sunday. Rain chances return Monday of next week with highs back in the 60s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

