Beer license suspended at Germantown Kroger for selling alcohol to minor

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown Kroger’s beer license has been temporarily suspended after an employee sold alcohol to a minor in September.

Germantown Alderman Scott Sanders confirmed that the grocery store will face a 4-day suspension of its beer license after the store violated the Germantown Beer Ordinance by selling beer to a minor.

The decision was made in a board meeting Monday night.

According to the report to the Board of Mayor and Alderman, beer was sold to a minor on Sept. 23.

Kroger Manager Jason Ortiz was given a written notice of the violation on Oct. 24 and was summoned to a hearing about the matter on Nov. 28.

Neither Ortiz nor any other Kroger representative showed up.

The Germantown Beer Board later found Kroger guilty of selling beer to a minor.

“My motion to suspend their license tonight had nothing to do with their failure to appear at the first hearing, and I said so at the time,” Sanders said. “The suspension should send a message to Kroger as well as other retailers that we intend to protect our residents and young people and not put up with violations of our beer ordinance.”

Action News 5 asked Sanders when the suspension is scheduled to begin. We have not yet heard back.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.