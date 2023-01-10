Applications to open Jan. 24 for MLGW’s home weatherization grant program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) has announced that Shelby County homeowners who need weatherization and energy-efficient repairs should apply for the MLGW Share the Pennies Home Weatherization Program.

Share the Pennies is a voluntary program that provides weatherization grants for low-income homeowners.

The work includes attic insulation, window replacement, air sealing and other energy-saving repairs.

Homeowners with qualified incomes can apply online starting at 8 a.m. on Jan. 24.

Completed applications will be processed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Customers without internet access should call 901-529-4569 once the application process opens to leave their contact information. No in-person applications will be accepted.

MLGW customers are eligible for the program if they meet all the qualifications:

Home is listed in the applicant’s name

Homeowner is 18 years or older

Applicant lives in the home to be repaired

Applicant’s household income meets 200% of the Federal Poverty level

Active utility account is in the applicant’s name with no diversion within the last seven years and no bad debt owed to MLGW

Current on the previous year’s city and county property taxes for the home you live in

Must not have received assistance from any MLGW weatherization grant programs within the past four years

The Share the Pennies program is funded when customers round up their utility bills to the following whole dollar amount.

Since 2018, the program has helped over 740 customers with repairs, according to MLGW.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.