Affidavit: Memphis firefighter charged with domestic violence

Bryant Fitzgerald
Bryant Fitzgerald(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A Memphis firefighter is in custody for domestic violence.

According to the affidavit, on Saturday night, an officer responded to a domestic violent assault at a residence on Abbott Cove.

The suspect, Bryant Fitzgerald, is the husband of the victim, according to the affidavit

The victim said Fitzgerald came home angry and intoxicated. She and her children got into her vehicle and waited for the police.

Officers arrived and followed the victim into the home.

According to the affidavit, officers knocked on the bedroom door but Fitzgerald refused to open the door.

When Fitzgerald finally opened the door, he stated that he was laying down and wanted the officers to leave.

Officers smelled a strong odor of intoxication coming from Fitzgerald, according to the affidavit.

He advised officers that he had gone out to celebrate a friend’s promotion.

Fitzgerald stated that he and the victim are having marital issues and they are going through a divorce.

He said he does not recall assaulting the victim, according to the affidavit.

Fitzgerald was taken into custody without incident.

The victim completed a “DV hold harmless.”

The victim refused medical attention on the scene, according to the affidavit.

The lieutenant spoke with Fitzgerald’s son.

He said that he observed his father push and slap his mother, the victim.

Fitzgerald was taken into custody and transported to 201 Poplar.

Pastor speaks out after Memphis church vandalized for 2nd time in month
