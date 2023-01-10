Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

2 MPD officers injured after responding to car crash on I-40

2 MPD officers injured after responding to car crash on I-40
2 MPD officers injured after responding to car crash on I-40(TDOT)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a car crash that left two officers injured.

Officers responded to a four-car crash on Interstate 40 and Appling Farms Parkway at 12:52 a.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

About two hours later while working the crash, officers were struck by two vehicles, says MPD.

Officers say one of the drivers remained on the scene, and the other drove away on I-40.

Two officers were taken to the hospital in a non-critical condition.

The driver who stayed on the scene is detained, according to police.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramarin Baker
MPD: Teen kills father in front of police officers
Gangsta Boo
Funeral arrangments set for Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo
Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown
2 children shot to death, another held at gunpoint in Jonestown
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo
John Harris, 55, and Markus Harris, 40.
Former BBQ restaurant owners indicted on tax fraud

Latest News

bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning Weather 1/10
Germantown Kroger
Beer license suspended at Germantown Kroger for selling alcohol to minor
Suspect wanted in attempted carjacking and attempted kidnapping at Belmont Village Senior Living
MPD: Suspect wanted in attempted carjacking, kidnapping at senior living facility
Bryant Fitzgerald
Affidavit: Memphis firefighter charged with domestic violence