2 MPD officers injured after responding to car crash on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a car crash that left two officers injured.

Officers responded to a four-car crash on Interstate 40 and Appling Farms Parkway at 12:52 a.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

About two hours later while working the crash, officers were struck by two vehicles, says MPD.

Officers say one of the drivers remained on the scene, and the other drove away on I-40.

Two officers were taken to the hospital in a non-critical condition.

The driver who stayed on the scene is detained, according to police.

