West Memphis 3 Damien Echols appeals to Ark. Supreme Court for DNA evidence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the West Memphis Three, Damien Echols, appealed the Arkansas Supreme Court’s decision to reverse a decision to use modern technology to examine specific evidence in the case for DNA findings that might prove his innocence and reveal the true killer (s).

Echols’ appeal was dismissed for lack of jurisdiction.

His appeal asks that the Supreme Court overturn that procedural decision and restore the matter to the Circuit Court for a full hearing on the merits of Echols’ request for this new scientific testing.

In June 2022, Judge Tonya Alexander in West Memphis, Arkansas, determined that Echols did not have the right to forensic evidence since he was not currently incarcerated.

The court determined that it lacked the authority to require the use of cutting-edge DNA testing on evidence in the 1993 murders of three children.

“Although I was released from death row, and Jason and Jesse were freed from their life sentences, we have never been free. We are convicted of murdering three children and, although we were allowed to maintain our innocence in the Alford Plea deal, we were never truly free, never declared innocent by the court, and the real killer (s) have never been brought to justice. I ask the Judges on the Arkansas Supreme Court, allow us to conduct state-of-the-art DNA testing that might help identify those responsible for this heinous act, and hopefully exonerate the West Memphis 3.”

M-Vac DNA testing technology has been used or is currently being utilized in several Arkansas cases, including for the Craighead County Sheriff’s office and the Marion, Arkansas Police Department, according to the press release.

This is a great opportunity for West Memphis, the State of Arkansas, Pam Hicks, The Byers Family and The Moore Family to have definitive proof of who murdered Christopher Byers, Michael Moore and Stevie Branch. Justice demands all avenues be pursued to identify the murderer(s). From the beginning Jessie, Damien and Jason have cooperated to the best of their ability in the investigations of these murders not limited to providing DNA samples to the WMPD for comparison pre-trial. Pam Hicks and many others also cooperated in this fashion. We have all cooperated so that the identity of the murderer(s) be discovered

The prosecutor has 30 days to respond to the Echols brief, upon which Echols can supply additional comments, according to the press release.

