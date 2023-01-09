Tracking the threat of strong storms Wednesday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A cold front will move through the Mid-South late Wednesday night and Thursday and could bring a few strong to severe storms by Wednesday night.

The overall threat of severe weather is low with a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for the entire area.

THREATS: There is a low end threat of damaging winds and heavy rainfall in any stronger storms that may develop.

Severe weather potential for the Mid-South level 1 out of 3 for 1/11/23 (WMC First Alert Weather)

TIMING: Rain and storms will arrive after midnight, from west to east and exit the Mid-South by 11 AM.

Futurecast 3 AM Thursday (WMC First Alert Weather)

Temperatures will fall from the 60s early Thursday morning to the low 40s in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain cold Friday & Saturday with highs only in the 40s.

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.