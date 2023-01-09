Toy Truck Drive
Tracking the threat of strong storms Wednesday night

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A cold front will move through the Mid-South late Wednesday night and Thursday and could bring a few strong to severe storms by Wednesday night.

The overall threat of severe weather is low with a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for the entire area.

THREATS: There is a low end threat of damaging winds and heavy rainfall in any stronger storms that may develop.

Severe weather potential for the Mid-South level 1 out of 3 for 1/11/23
Severe weather potential for the Mid-South level 1 out of 3 for 1/11/23(WMC First Alert Weather)

TIMING: Rain and storms will arrive after midnight, from west to east and exit the Mid-South by 11 AM.

Futurecast 3 AM Thursday
Futurecast 3 AM Thursday(WMC First Alert Weather)

Temperatures will fall from the 60s early Thursday morning to the low 40s in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain cold Friday & Saturday with highs only in the 40s.

