Tracking milder temperatures by mid-week and our next big cold front

WMC First Alert Weather
By Spencer Denton
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will gradually increase this afternoon and high temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Some clouds early, then clearing with lows in the upper 30s to 40 degrees. Winds will be south winds at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Sun early with some clouds by afternoon and highs around 60. Winds will be southwest at 5-15 mph. Lows will be in the lower 50s Tuesday night.

REST OF THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs around 60 degrees and lows in the lower 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for a stray shower, especially in the evening. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s Wednesday. A cold front will arrive on Thursday, which will bring scattered rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures will go from the 60s on Thursday to the 40s for highs Friday.

CHILLY WEEKEND: Partly cloudy both days with highs in the upper 40s on Saturday and slight warmer on Sunday with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures will drop in the low to mid 30s overnight.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

