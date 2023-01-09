Teens charged in car burglaries on N Germantown Pkwy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three teenagers were arrested after a string of car burglaries on Friday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department.

Several police units aided in the investigation.

Officers went to the scene at Petco on North Germantown Parkway and spotted the suspect vehicle, a stolen white Porsche Cayenne.

The white Porsche was observed prowling several parking lots in The Shops of Cordova Station, according to police.

Police say officers were able to converge on the suspects at Marshalls on North Germantown Parkway after they exited the suspect vehicle.

The suspects attempted to run away on foot but were all taken into custody.

Inside their stolen vehicle, officers located two handguns, one was stolen, marijuana, mushrooms, and oxycodone, according to police.

The three teens were transported to juvenile court.

A 16-year-old male was charged with theft of property $60,000-$250,000, three counts of burglary to a motor vehicle, two counts of attempted burglary to a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance with intent to a manufacture/deliver/sell of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell of psilocybin, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell of oxycodone, possession of a prohibited weapon, theft of property $1,000-$2,500, evading arrest, and two counts possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a Dangerous Felony.

A 17-year-old male was charged with theft of property $60,000-$250,000, three counts of burglary to a motor vehicle, two counts of attempted burglary to a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell of psilocybin, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell of oxycodone, possession of a prohibited weapon, theft of property $1,000-$2,500, evading arrest, and two counts of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony.

A 17-year-old male was charged with three counts of theft of property $60,000-$250,000, burglary to a motor vehicle, two counts of attempted burglary to a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell of psilocybin, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell of oxycodone, possession of a prohibited weapon, theft of property $1,000-$2,500, evading arrest, and two counts of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony.

