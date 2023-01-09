Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Teens charged in car burglaries on N Germantown Pkwy

Police sirens
Police sirens(WSMV)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three teenagers were arrested after a string of car burglaries on Friday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department.

Several police units aided in the investigation.

Officers went to the scene at Petco on North Germantown Parkway and spotted the suspect vehicle, a stolen white Porsche Cayenne.

The white Porsche was observed prowling several parking lots in The Shops of Cordova Station, according to police.

Police say officers were able to converge on the suspects at Marshalls on North Germantown Parkway after they exited the suspect vehicle.

The suspects attempted to run away on foot but were all taken into custody.

Inside their stolen vehicle, officers located two handguns, one was stolen, marijuana, mushrooms, and oxycodone, according to police.

The three teens were transported to juvenile court.

A 16-year-old male was charged with theft of property $60,000-$250,000, three counts of burglary to a motor vehicle, two counts of attempted burglary to a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance with intent to a manufacture/deliver/sell of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell of psilocybin, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell of oxycodone, possession of a prohibited weapon, theft of property $1,000-$2,500, evading arrest, and two counts possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a Dangerous Felony.

A 17-year-old male was charged with theft of property $60,000-$250,000, three counts of burglary to a motor vehicle, two counts of attempted burglary to a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell of psilocybin, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell of oxycodone, possession of a prohibited weapon, theft of property $1,000-$2,500, evading arrest, and two counts of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony.

A 17-year-old male was charged with three counts of theft of property $60,000-$250,000, burglary to a motor vehicle, two counts of attempted burglary to a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell of psilocybin, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell of oxycodone, possession of a prohibited weapon, theft of property $1,000-$2,500, evading arrest, and two counts of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gangsta Boo
Funeral arrangments set for Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo
Officers on the scene of an incident involving a First Student school bus carrying Cordova...
Parents under investigation after incident involving school bus filled with elementary schoolers
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo
West Virginia authorities say 41-year-old Amber Wymer has been arrested for killing her...
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend’s daughter to death during argument
A Georgia family says their 11-year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three...
GRAPHIC: 11-year-old hospitalized after being attacked by 3 pit bulls, family says

Latest News

MPD officer cited for running red light after car crash downtown
MPD officer cited for running red light after car crash downtown
Ramarin Baker
MPD: Teen kills father in front of police officers
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
The scene in Marshall County
Officials ID man found dead on side of road in Marshall Co.