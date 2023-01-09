Toy Truck Drive
Suspect in crash that killed Memphis firefighter David Pleasant was intoxicated at time of crash

By Kelli Cook and Rose Johnson
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is new information on the suspect charged with causing a crash that killed Memphis firefighter David Pleasant.

Maurice Yarbrough’s blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit at the time of the crash according to the TBI.

“Just absolutely insane. I’ve never heard of a blood alcohol level being that high,” said Pleasant’s daughter Stephney Martin.

It’s been nearly five months since Martin’s father David Pleasant was killed responding to a house fire call.

Pleasant was behind the wheel of the fire truck with lights and sirens on when police say then 39-year-old Maurice Yarbrough ran a red light in his Ford F-150 on E.H. Crump Boulevard at a high rate of speed.

The impact caused the fire truck to overturn ultimately killing the father of four.

According to court documents, Yarbrough’s blood alcohol content was .240, three times the legal limit of .08.

“For you to be that closed off that you don’t see a big, red firetruck driving in front of you and to be going that fast you had to be impaired,” said Martin.

The TBI official alcohol report was issued on October 29, however, a warrant for Yarborough’s arrest wasn’t issued until more than a month later.

Yarbrough was arrested on December 15, he has since posted his $50,000 bond, but Pleasant’s daughter wants to see more charges.

“If that’s what we have to do to make sure this doesn’t happen to another family and there were other firefighters injured too. I think there should be charges for them too. You shouldn’t have to die just to receive justice,” said Martin.

Three other firefighters were injured in that crash.

Yarbrough is facing seven charges including driving without a license and vehicular homicide which has been upgraded to include intoxication.

Yarbrough is due back in court on January 24.

