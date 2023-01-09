Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Police: Relative kills woman’s cat during argument

The relative that killed the cat left and has not yet been arrested, according to police.
The relative that killed the cat left and has not yet been arrested, according to police.(MGN)
By Kesia Cameron and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now/Gray News) – A cat was killed in South Dakota last week after an argument between relatives, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said the cat’s owner and her relative started fighting around 6 p.m. Thursday.

The woman who owned the animal was not hurt during the dispute.

The relative that killed the cat left and has not yet been arrested, according to police.

Clemens said animal control took the cat to the Humane Society.

Copyright 2023 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gangsta Boo
Funeral arrangments set for Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo
Officers on the scene of an incident involving a First Student school bus carrying Cordova...
Parents under investigation after incident involving school bus filled with elementary schoolers
West Virginia authorities say 41-year-old Amber Wymer has been arrested for killing her...
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend’s daughter to death during argument
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo
A Georgia family says their 11-year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three...
GRAPHIC: 11-year-old hospitalized after being attacked by 3 pit bulls, family says

Latest News

Officers swept the North Carolina home and found five people dead. (WXII via CNN Newsource)
Police: 5 dead in murder-suicide in N.C.
Authorities in North Carolina said all five of those killed lived together in the home.
Police: Father killed 4 relatives, self in weekend shooting in N.C.
Brian Walshe, 46, was held on $500,000 bond on a charge of misleading investigators.
Prosecutor: Husband of missing wife bought cleaning supplies
Brian Walshe, 46, was held on $500,000 bond on a charge of misleading investigators.
RAW: Husband of missing woman appears in court