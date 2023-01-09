Pedestrian fatally struck in Southaven over weekend

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A pedestrian was fatally struck in Southaven on Saturday night, according to police.

Southaven police responded to the accident on Airways Boulevard, south of Hillbrook Drive, at 8:44 p.m.

Police say a 2012 GMC Acadia was traveling north on Airways Boulevard when a pedestrian attempted to cross.

Police say he entered the roadway while not in a crosswalk before being struck.

The pedestrian was transported to Baptist DeSoto Hospital, where he later died, police say.

Police say the driver remained on the scene and was cooperative with investigating officers.

No other injuries were reported.

The scene was cleared at 10:40 p.m. and the roadway was reopened to traffic.

