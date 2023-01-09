Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Pedestrian fatally struck in Southaven over weekend

Pedestrian killed generic
Pedestrian killed generic(Pixabay)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A pedestrian was fatally struck in Southaven on Saturday night, according to police.

Southaven police responded to the accident on Airways Boulevard, south of Hillbrook Drive, at 8:44 p.m.

Police say a 2012 GMC Acadia was traveling north on Airways Boulevard when a pedestrian attempted to cross.

Police say he entered the roadway while not in a crosswalk before being struck.

The pedestrian was transported to Baptist DeSoto Hospital, where he later died, police say.

Police say the driver remained on the scene and was cooperative with investigating officers.

No other injuries were reported.

The scene was cleared at 10:40 p.m. and the roadway was reopened to traffic.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gangsta Boo
Funeral arrangments set for Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo
Officers on the scene of an incident involving a First Student school bus carrying Cordova...
Parents under investigation after incident involving school bus filled with elementary schoolers
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo
West Virginia authorities say 41-year-old Amber Wymer has been arrested for killing her...
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend’s daughter to death during argument
A Georgia family says their 11-year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three...
GRAPHIC: 11-year-old hospitalized after being attacked by 3 pit bulls, family says

Latest News

A grandmother grieves the loss of her one-year-old granddaughter, who along with a...
Coahoma County Grandmother heartbroken over granddaughter’s killing
Monday evening weather update
Monday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-January 9, 2023
Suspect wanted in attempted carjacking and attempted kidnapping at Belmont Village Senior Living
MPD: Suspect wanted in attempted carjacking at senior living facility
Three men convicted in the 1993 killings of three 8-year-old Cub Scouts in West Memphis are due...
West Memphis 3 Damien Echols appeals to Ark. Supreme Court for DNA evidence