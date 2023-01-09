Non-profit accepting nominations for ‘Nation’s Finest 50’ Award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nation’s Finest is a nonprofit organization serving veterans since 1972.

The organization is celebrating its 50th Anniversary with the recently launched the “Nation’s Finest 50″ Award, aimed at recognizing and celebrating those who have gone above and beyond to make a real impact in the lives of veterans and their families.

Koby Langley, a two-tour Veteran and recipient of the Bronze Star who is Chairman of the Selection Committee for the Award, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk how you can get involved.

Nominees can be well-known influencers, both military and non-military, leaders of nonprofit organizations, or individuals who work quietly behind the scenes without seeking recognition to assist veterans transitioning from military life to civilian life.

Click here to nominate a person who meets these qualifications.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

