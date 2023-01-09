Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MPD: Teen kills father in front of police officers

Ramarin Baker
Ramarin Baker(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teen shot and killed his father in front of police officers, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police were called to a home on Ridgemont Avenue on January 7 where they found a father and son kneeling on the ground as if they were fighting.

An officer then witnessed the son shoot his father three times and then placed the gun to his own head, according to the police report.

Officers were able to take the gun away and put the son into custody.

Ramarin Baker, Jr., 18, is charged with second-degree murder.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gangsta Boo
Funeral arrangments set for Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo
Officers on the scene of an incident involving a First Student school bus carrying Cordova...
Parents under investigation after incident involving school bus filled with elementary schoolers
West Virginia authorities say 41-year-old Amber Wymer has been arrested for killing her...
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend’s daughter to death during argument
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo
A Georgia family says their 11-year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three...
GRAPHIC: 11-year-old hospitalized after being attacked by 3 pit bulls, family says

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
The scene in Marshall County
Officials ID man found dead on side of road in Marshall Co.
Car crashes into Tipton Co. cruiser, says TCSO
Car crashes into Tipton Co. cruiser, says TCSO
Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown
2 children shot to death, another held at gunpoint in Jonestown