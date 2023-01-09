MPD: Suspect wanted in attempted carjacking at senior living facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is wanted after an attempted carjacking and attempted kidnapping in a senior living facility parking lot on Saturday morning according to Memphis Police Department.

At 11:45 a.m. the victims were pulling into the parking lot at Belmont Village.

The suspect approached the victim’s 2007 Honda RAV 4 and asked for help. The victim informed the suspect that they would notify the front desk that he needed help, according to police.

Police say the suspect then opened the door of the vehicle and jumped in.

The husband then jumped out to remove the suspect.

After, the suspect then climbed over the seat and attempted to drive away, according to police.

Police say the suspect tried to put the vehicle in gear, but the wife, in the front passenger seat, pulled out the key while the husband was in confrontation with the suspect, according to police.

The suspect ran away on foot.

Police say the suspect is 30 to 40 years of age, wearing a grey t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.