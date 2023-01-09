MPD officer cited for running red light after car crash downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people including an MPD officer were injured in a car crash downtown.

According to Memphis Police Department, an officer notified dispatch about being in a car crash around 6:36 a.m.

The crash occurred near B.B. King Boulevard and Madison Avenue on Monday.

Both the officer and the other driver were transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

MPD says the officer was at the intersection attempting to make a traffic stop when the accident happened.

The officer was not in pursuit at the time of the crash, says police, but the officer was issued a citation for disregarding a red light.

