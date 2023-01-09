Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MPD officer cited for running red light after car crash downtown

MPD officer cited for running red light after car crash downtown
MPD officer cited for running red light after car crash downtown(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people including an MPD officer were injured in a car crash downtown.

According to Memphis Police Department, an officer notified dispatch about being in a car crash around 6:36 a.m.

The crash occurred near B.B. King Boulevard and Madison Avenue on Monday.

Both the officer and the other driver were transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

MPD says the officer was at the intersection attempting to make a traffic stop when the accident happened.

The officer was not in pursuit at the time of the crash, says police, but the officer was issued a citation for disregarding a red light.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gangsta Boo
Funeral arrangments set for Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo
Officers on the scene of an incident involving a First Student school bus carrying Cordova...
Parents under investigation after incident involving school bus filled with elementary schoolers
West Virginia authorities say 41-year-old Amber Wymer has been arrested for killing her...
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend’s daughter to death during argument
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo
A Georgia family says their 11-year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three...
GRAPHIC: 11-year-old hospitalized after being attacked by 3 pit bulls, family says

Latest News

Ramarin Baker
MPD: Teen kills father in front of police officers
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
The scene in Marshall County
Officials ID man found dead on side of road in Marshall Co.
Car crashes into Tipton Co. cruiser, says TCSO
Car crashes into Tipton Co. cruiser, says TCSO