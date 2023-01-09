Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Mom arrested after 4-year-old’s death from fentanyl, authorities say

A woman is in custody after a child dies from an overdose
By 6 News staff reports and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A Nebraska mother is in custody after authorities say her 4-year-old son died of a fentanyl overdose last year.

According to a court affidavit, Paris Hunt called medics to her home in March 2022, where they found a 4-year-old boy unresponsive. The child was taken to the hospital, where he later died, WOWT reports.

In an interview, Hunt allegedly told authorities her son may have gotten into a pill bottle. She allegedly said the bottle contained a half of what she thought was Percocet.

Authorities found in an analysis of the pill bottle that the pill was counterfeit and made with fentanyl.

Hunt is charged with negligent child abuse resulting in death. She is in the Douglas County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers on the scene of an incident involving a First Student school bus carrying Cordova...
Parents under investigation after incident involving school bus filled with elementary schoolers
West Virginia authorities say 41-year-old Amber Wymer has been arrested for killing her...
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend’s daughter to death during argument
A Georgia family says their 11-year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three...
GRAPHIC: 11-year-old hospitalized after being attacked by 3 pit bulls, family says
Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.
Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54

Latest News

FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk down the steps after their wedding at St. George's...
Prince Harry accuses royals of complicity in Meghan’s pain
Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National...
Brazil authorities seek to punish pro-Bolsonaro rioters
U.S. President Joe Biden walks with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, at his...
Biden flies in to López Obrador’s new airport for summit in Mexico
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Monday Morning Weather 1/9