Former BBQ restaurant owners indicted on tax fraud

John Harris, 55, and Markus Harris, 40.(Tennessee Department of Revenue)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two former owners of Double J Smokehouse and Saloon have been indicted on fraud charges, according to the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

On Dec. 15, John Harris, 55, and Markus Harris, 40, were both indicted with a Class B felony count of theft of property over $60,000.

John was arrested Jan. 5, and Markus was arrested Jan. 6. Both have since been released on a $10,000 bond.

If convicted, both John and Markus could be sentenced to a maximum of 12 years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $25,000.

Double J Smokehouse and Saloon, formerly located at 124 GE Patterson Avenue, is permanently closed.

“Investigations, such as this one, should warn retailers that failing to properly remit all the sales tax monies they collect is a crime, “said Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano. “The taxes collected from customers are property of the state and local governments at all times. Customers have a right to know that the tax they pay will be remitted to the state and used for public good of all Tennesseans.”

