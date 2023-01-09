First Alert to more clouds and increasing rain chances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s clear and cold this morning with temperatures in the 30s. Clouds will gradually increase this afternoon and high temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s, Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s to 40 degrees and south winds at 5 MPH.

REST OF THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs around 60 degrees and lows in the lower 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for a stray shower, especially in the evening. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s Wednesday. A cold front will arrive on Thursday, which will bring scattered rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures will go from the 60s on Thursday to the 40s for highs Friday.

WEEKEND: Partly cloudy both days with highs in the upper 40s on Saturday and slight warmer on Sunday with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures will drop in the low to mid 30s overnight.

