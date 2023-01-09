Toy Truck Drive
Elvis’ birthday weekend brings world to Graceland

By Walter Murphy and Rose Johnson
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds of Elvis fans gathered at Graceland over the weekend for The King’s 88th birthday.

One woman told Action News 5 she was named after the beloved wife of Elvis Presley, who came all the way from Ireland to celebrate Elvis’ birthday.

“It’s my very first time in Memphis and we came here to celebrate my 50th birthday,” said Priscilla Lernihan.

Along with walking the grounds of Graceland for the first time, Lernihan also got a souvenir she said she’d treasure for the rest of her life.

“I got a picture with Lisa Marie,” Lernihan said with excitement. “I can’t believe it, this is amazing.”

Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of the late legend, greeted each guest at Graceland with a smile. She also signed plenty of autographs and snapped countless photos throughout the event Sunday morning.

The birthday party wasn’t the only highlight of the day, however. Graceland also opened up the new “Making of Elvis” exhibit on Sunday.

The brand-new exhibit takes visitors on the entire journey of making the hit film from 2022—from inception to screening across the world. A star of the movie even paid a visit to see the exhibit himself.

“It’s really taking me back,” said Alton Mason. Mason, who played Little Richard in the film told Action News 5 the exhibit sent him on a nostalgic joyride of memories.

“Being here is very magical and I’m so incredibly grateful,” said Mason.

Mason also said that the film and the birthday party with nearly 1,000 attendees and how alive the grounds once walked by The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll still are today. 46 years after his death—are a testament to the greatness of Elvis Presley.

“It really shows ‘The King’ was here, ya know?”

