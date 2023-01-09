Toy Truck Drive
DeAngelo Williams first Memphis player named to College Football Hall of Fame

Pittsburgh Steelers' DeAngelo Williams (34) warms up before a preseason NFL football game...
Pittsburgh Steelers' DeAngelo Williams (34) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)(Bob Leverone | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis football legend DeAngelo Williams is headed to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Williams was announced Monday as part of the 2023 class.

Williams is the first Memphis player to be inducted into the hall, and joins former Memphis head coaches Billy J. Murphy, inducted in 2022, and Allyn McKeen, inducted in 1991.

Williams is the all-time rushing leader in school history and led the Tigers to three straight bowl games for the first time in school history.

DeAngelo was named a first team All-American in 2005 and a three-time Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year.

Williams left college as the fourth-leading rusher in FBS history with 6,026 yards, which now ranks 6th all-time.

He also holds school records in career carries, touchdowns, rushing yards and 100-yard games.

DeAngelo also went on to have a successful NFL career as a first round pick by the Carolina Panthers, where he played until 2014 along with two seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He founded the DeAngelo Williams Foundation in 2006 in honor of his mother Sandra and four aunts who died from breast cancer. The foundation has assisted nearly 1,000 low-income women with mammogram and cancer treatments.

