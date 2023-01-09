Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Damar Hamlin’s toy drive surpasses $8.5 million

More than $32,000 poured into the charity during Sunday’s Bills game against the New England...
More than $32,000 poured into the charity during Sunday’s Bills game against the New England Patriots.(GoFundMe via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – People everywhere are continuing to show their support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin by donating to his toy drive for kids.

Money has poured into the fundraiser since Hamlin’s cardiac arrest during a game Jan. 2.

Organizers say donations have now topped $8.5 million.

Hamlin started the toy drive last year as a way to give back to his community.

More than $32,000 was added to the charity during Sunday’s Bills game against the New England Patriots.

Organizers thanked people who donated for their generosity and compassion.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers on the scene of an incident involving a First Student school bus carrying Cordova...
Parents under investigation after incident involving school bus filled with elementary schoolers
West Virginia authorities say 41-year-old Amber Wymer has been arrested for killing her...
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend’s daughter to death during argument
A Georgia family says their 11-year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three...
GRAPHIC: 11-year-old hospitalized after being attacked by 3 pit bulls, family says
Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.
Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54

Latest News

The club members were presented with their checks at MiddleCoast Brewing in Traverse City this...
Emergency room staff wins $1 million Powerball prize
Nurses at two large New York City hospitals went on strike on Monday.
Nurses go on strike at 2 big New York City hospitals
Car crashes into Tipton Co. cruiser, says TCSO
Car crashes into Tipton Co. cruiser, says TCSO
Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National...
Brazil cracks down post-riot and vows to protect democracy