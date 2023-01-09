CPD responds to complaints of unsupervised dogs running rampant

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Covington Police Department responded to the aggressive dog complaint that took place on Saturday afternoon, according to a press release.

CPD responded to the complaint of aggressive dogs at 3:25 p.m. on North Maple Street.

Officers arrived in the area and spoke with the complainant who stated four large German Shepard dogs were running through his yard in a pack, chasing after his neighbor’s cats, according to CPD.

The complainant stated that he opened the door and yelled to the dogs, “go away.”

Police say, the dogs then ran toward him and ran back onto his porch.

He kick the first dog so he could get enough space to shut his door and called dispatch for assistance.

An officer arrived and observed the German Shepard dogs running loose at the opposite end of the street.

The officer tried to get the dogs in the back of the patrol car but as they approached the officer, they started to growl in an aggressive manner, according to CPD.

The officer then requested additional officers to assist and fled for his safety.

Police say Animal Control staff were contacted and responded to the scene to assist in catching the pack of dogs.

For 45 minutes the dogs were running loose through the neighborhood, barking and being aggressive towards the officers and the Animal control staff as they were attempting to capture the animals, according to CPD.

Officers were going door to door during the incident in an attempt to warn neighbors of the situation and possibly identify who owned the animals.

The dogs were seen on the front lawn of North Maple Street, via the doorbell, according to CPD.

Police say as an officer was attempting to make contact, three of the dogs had run up aggressively to the officer as if they were going to attack.

Once the dogs ran to the side of the house, the officer was able to run to another officer’s vehicle for safety.

Animal Control attempted to contact the residence at 320 North Maple Street.

Officers continued to chase the remaining two dogs. One of the dogs ran up to the door of 320 North Maple Street where Animal Control and Officers were able to approach the dog who was tased by an officer which allowed the Animal Control staff to put the dog into custody, according to CPD.

The other dog ran away and ended up in the fence with the other two animals.

Police say the dog that was tased was not injured and secured at the city of Covington Animal Shelter ending the incident.

An officer was able to speak to the dog owner, Matthew Alford of 320 North Maple Street by telephone about the incident.

Mr. Alford was only cited for the one dog which had to be taken into custody. He is expected to appear in court on February 15.

“I am thankful for the quick response of our CPD officers and the Covington Animal Control Staff to secure the animals without a citizen or other animals being hurt. In reviewing the body camera footage of the incident and speaking to the witnesses on N. Maple Street, the officers and citizens would have had justification to have used deadly force on the aggressive-acting animals; however, I am proud they chose the less lethal response to tase the animal to assist Animal Control staff to properly restrain the animal and not be injured during the restraining procedure. Thank you to our officers, first responders and support staff who certainly kept this community safe during this incident.

