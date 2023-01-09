Car crashes into Tipton Co. cruiser, says TCSO

TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a multiple-vehicle crash in Tipton County that involved a deputy.

Tipton County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol are on the scene of a car crash on Highway 14 near Terry Lane South.

The crash occurred on Monday morning.

According to Tipton County Sheriff, a deputy was on a traffic stop near Austin Peay Elementary when an oncoming vehicle lost control and drove across the highway hitting the traffic-stopped vehicle and deputy vehicle.

No one was injured in the crash.

