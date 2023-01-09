Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Best Life: Debunking the worst exercise myths

By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - A recent study found more than 110,000 deaths could be prevented per year in the US if adults over age 40 spent an additional 10 minutes a day engaged in physical activity.

So, what’s holding Americans back when it comes to getting active? It could be what you don’t know! Ivanhoe reports on the worst exercise myths!

Exercise can boost energy, promote weight loss, improve sleep, and lessen your risk for a slew of health conditions!

There are a lot of myths about physical activity that could prevent you from reaping the full benefits.

The first fallacy, lifting heavy weights will cause women to bulk up. The truth is women have lower levels of testosterone, so they won’t build massive muscles.

Another myth, you can reduce fat in a specific area. You can’t control what part of your body burns fat.

Also – if you’ve been told to stick with one type of activity, you’ve been misinformed, that’s because your body gets used to it.

“Switch it up. If you’re running all the time, take a break and do Pilates and then go back to it,” said Lacole Broadus, Celebrity Trainer.

Another myth, running is bad for your knees. Northwestern Medicine says that regular running strengthens the joints and protects against osteoarthritis.

Also, you might have heard that you need to stretch before a workout – but this is untrue. It’s more effective to stretch after a workout when your muscles are warm.

The notion that exercise will offset a bad diet is also false! Diet and nutrition typically play a larger role than exercise when it comes to weight management, and if you’ve been told results from exercise come quickly, think again.

“When you’re involved in the gym, you’re probably looking at about four to six weeks before you should honestly begin to start to see some changes,” said Curtis McGee Personal Trainer.

Debunking some of the worst exercise myths.

Another common myth is that you have to sweat to have a good workout.

Factors like temperature, humidity, and hydration levels may affect how much you sweat.

Additionally, some people’s bodies are just more efficient at cooling themselves, so they sweat less.

Contributors to this news report include: Julie Marks, Producer; Roque Correa, Editor.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers on the scene of an incident involving a First Student school bus carrying Cordova...
Parents under investigation after incident involving school bus filled with elementary schoolers
West Virginia authorities say 41-year-old Amber Wymer has been arrested for killing her...
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend’s daughter to death during argument
A Georgia family says their 11-year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three...
GRAPHIC: 11-year-old hospitalized after being attacked by 3 pit bulls, family says
Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.
Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54

Latest News

Best Life: Working out myths
Best Life: Worst exercise myths
COVID-19
Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure
Best Life: Starting a career after 50
Best Life: Starting a career after 50 years of age
Best Life: New Year, New Job
Best Life: New Year, New Job: Starting A Career After 50