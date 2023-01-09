Affidavit: Attempted robbery led shootout that left suspect dead, victim injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details have emerged in the fatal shooting that took place in a neighborhood off Getwell Road on Saturday night.

One person was killed and another injured after an attempted robbery led to a shootout, according to the affidavit.

Police say that at 10 p.m., officers responded to a shooting outside a home on Atwood Avenue, where they found a victim in front of his house suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim told officers that he was approached by two men after parking on the street that night. He told police that the two men were trying to rob him.

Police say that surveillance video in the area shows a gray 2017 Chevrolet Malibu circling the area and passing the victim’s car twice. The third time, the Malibu was seen stopping next to the victim’s car.

The victim told officers that two men got out of the car.

He described one of the suspects as a heavyset man with a black mask over his face. The victim said the man pointed a gun at him and said “don’t move.”

The victim told officers he heard multiple gunshots and was struck by gunfire as he ran toward his house.

According to the affidavit, surveillance video shows muzzle flashes appearing between the two vehicles before the suspects’ car takes off westbound on Atwood Avenue.

Police say the victim was later transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Approximately one block away, officers found the Malibu crashed into a residential fence on Michael Street.

In the driver’s seat, officers located a man wearing a black ski mask and all-black clothing suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police say he was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the affidavit, a black 9mm handgun and a Tennessee driver’s tag were in plain view on the passenger’s side floorboard.

Police say that at 11:15 p.m., a man identified as Tyrous Williams entered the Memphis Police Department Ridgeway Station claiming his car matching the description of the Malibu was stolen from a car wash on Getwell Road.

Williams was transported to the MPD Homicide Office where he admitted to falsely reporting his Malibu as stolen.

He told detectives that he and another man, later identified as Mario Herrera, needed to go pick up some money that night.

Williams said he told Herrera to drive his 2017 Chevrolet Malibu, and the two then traveled to a neighborhood off Getwell Road, where Herrera came to a stop and approached a stranger on Atwood Avenue.

Williams told detectives that he witnessed Herrera and the stranger “tussle” before hearing multiple gunshots.

Police say surveillance video showed Williams holding an unknown object in his hand before the gunfire erupted.

Williams told detectives that Herrera then got back into the Malibu, told him he was shot, and then drove off.

Williams said after Herrera crashed into a fence, he fled the scene.

Williams is charged with criminal attempted first-degree murder and false offense report.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 10.

