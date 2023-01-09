Toy Truck Drive
2 children shot to death, another held at gunpoint in Jonestown

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COAHOMA, Miss. (WMC) - A man allegedly killed two children and held another at gunpoint on Jan. 9.

Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown of a child shot.

An off-duty deputy, who was in the area, heard the call and responded to the scene.

According to CCSO, the off-duty officer and other deputies made contact with the suspect, Marquez Griffin, who was holding a child at gunpoint.

Officers arrested Griffin after they talked him into dropping his weapon, said CCSO.

After the suspect was in custody, deputies found a 1-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl with gunshot wounds.

One child was pronounced dead in the home, while another was transported to the hospital but did not survive.

Griffin is charged with first-degree murder.

