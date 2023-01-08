Toy Truck Drive
TBI investigating ‘use of force’ in traffic stop incident

Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is investigating a traffic stop that might have involved a use of force by Memphis police.

On Saturday night, MPD attempted to make a traffic stop for reckless driving in the area of Raines Road and Ross Road.

As officers approached the driver of the vehicle, a confrontation occurred, and the suspect fled on foot according to police.

Police say officers pursued the suspect and again attempted to take the suspect into custody when another confrontation occurred.

The suspect was eventually apprehended.

Afterward, the suspect complained of having shortness of breath at which time an ambulance was called to the scene, according to police.

The suspect was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Due to the suspect’s condition, District Attorney General Steve Mulroy determined that the TBI would handle this investigation, according to MPD.

The officers involved will be routinely relieved of duty pending the outcome of this investigation.

