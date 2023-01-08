MPD: Woman dead after shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting at 4:05 p.m. on Carlyle Avenue.

Police say officers located the victim with gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead on the scene, according to MPD.

There is no one in custody at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.