MPD: Man shot in South Memphis, 3 detained

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in South Memphis that left a man injured on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting at 5:14 p.m. on Patton Street.

Police say officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to police.

Officers have three suspects detained, according to MPD

