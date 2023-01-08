MPD: Man shot in South Memphis, 3 detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in South Memphis that left a man injured on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting at 5:14 p.m. on Patton Street.

Police say officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to police.

Officers have three suspects detained, according to MPD

