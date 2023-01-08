MPD: 1 injured in Downtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a victim injured on Saturday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting at 9:57 p.m. in the area of Peabody Place and South Second Street, according to police.

Police say officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Methodist University Hospital in non-critical.

There is no one in custody at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.