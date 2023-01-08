MPD: 1 injured in Downtown shooting
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a victim injured on Saturday night, according to police.
Officers responded to the shooting at 9:57 p.m. in the area of Peabody Place and South Second Street, according to police.
Police say officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to Methodist University Hospital in non-critical.
There is no one in custody at this time.
