MPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one victim dead and another victim injured on Saturday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting at 9:55 p.m. on Atwood Avenue.

Police say officers located two male victims with gunshot wounds.

One victim was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition and the other victim was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to MPD.

There is no one in custody at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.