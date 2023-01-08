Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near East Memphis

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one victim dead and another victim injured on Saturday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting at 9:55 p.m. on Atwood Avenue.

Police say officers located two male victims with gunshot wounds.

One victim was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition and the other victim was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to MPD.

There is no one in custody at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.
Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
The scene of an officer-involved shooting off Summit Run Place in Hermitage on Jan. 5, 2023.
Grammy winner wanted for kidnapping family killed in Nashville officer-involved shooting
Officers on the scene of an incident involving a First Student school bus carrying Cordova...
Parents under investigation after incident involving school bus filled with elementary schoolers
7-month-old Nathan Hart received life-altering surgery after a days-long back and forth between...
Infant receives life-altering surgery as negotiations continue between MLH and BCBST

Latest News

Memphis Police Department investigating shooting
MPD: 1 injured in Downtown shooting
Gangsta Boo
Funeral arrangments set for Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo
Breakdown: Why scientists are studying mysterious temperature patterns on Jupiter
Breakdown: Why scientists are studying mysterious temperature patterns on Jupiter
et
Sunday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Jan 8, 2023