Mainly dry and cool today with gradually warming temperatures much of this week

(WDBJ)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:36 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Patchy Fog has developed will linger into through the morning. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 9 AM this morning. Mist or light drizzle will also be possible early. Otherwise, expect a mainly dry, cloudy, and cool day. Temperatures will gradually warm through Thursday ahead of our next cold front that brings widespread rain and a shot of cool air to finish the week.

TODAY: Fog and mist early, then mostly cloudy to overcast with highs in the lower 50s, and northerly winds at 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Patchy fog possible, otherwise partly cloudy and chilly with lows in the mid 30s and a light northeasterly wind.

THIS WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid to upper 50s, and lows near 40. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs again near 60, and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler with afternoon highs in the upper 40s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

