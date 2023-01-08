Funeral arrangments set for Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The funeral arrangements have been set for Memphis rapper Lola Mitchell, also known as Gangsta Boo who passed away at the age of 43

Gangsta Boo was best known as one of the members of the Three 6 Mafia rap group.

The circumstances around her death still remain unknown.

A celebration of life will be held for her on January 13 starting at 7:00 p.m. at Railgarten located at 2166 Central Avenue.

Funeral services will be held on January 14 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Brown Baptist Church located at 980 Stateline Road.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.