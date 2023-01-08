Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Funeral arrangments set for Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo

Gangsta Boo
Gangsta Boo(REVOLT / YouTube)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The funeral arrangements have been set for Memphis rapper Lola Mitchell, also known as Gangsta Boo who passed away at the age of 43

Gangsta Boo was best known as one of the members of the Three 6 Mafia rap group.

The circumstances around her death still remain unknown.

A celebration of life will be held for her on January 13 starting at 7:00 p.m. at Railgarten located at 2166 Central Avenue.

Funeral services will be held on January 14 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Brown Baptist Church located at 980 Stateline Road.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.
Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
The scene of an officer-involved shooting off Summit Run Place in Hermitage on Jan. 5, 2023.
Grammy winner wanted for kidnapping family killed in Nashville officer-involved shooting
Officers on the scene of an incident involving a First Student school bus carrying Cordova...
Parents under investigation after incident involving school bus filled with elementary schoolers
7-month-old Nathan Hart received life-altering surgery after a days-long back and forth between...
Infant receives life-altering surgery as negotiations continue between MLH and BCBST

Latest News

Memphis Police Department investigating shooting
MPD: 1 injured in Downtown shooting
Breakdown: Why scientists are studying mysterious temperature patterns on Jupiter
Breakdown: Why scientists are studying mysterious temperature patterns on Jupiter
et
Sunday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Jan 8, 2023
Crime Commission Community Forum on Juvenile Crime
Juvenile crime on the rise; Memphis mother tries to find solutions to help decrease