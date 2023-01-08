Toy Truck Drive
Dry start to the week but tracking rain & storms for Thursday

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The pattern will stay dry through midweek and temperatures will gradually warm through Thursday. A cold front will track across the Mid-South on Thursday bringing rain and storms followed by some chilly air by the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Patchy fog possible, otherwise partly cloudy and chilly with lows in the mid 30s and a light northeasterly wind.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny in the morning then increasing clouds in the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s and a light northeasterly wind.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid 30s and southeast winds at 5 MPH.

THIS WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid to upper 50s, and lows near 40. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs near 60, and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and lows in the lower 30s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Partly cloudy both days with highs in the upper 40s on Saturday and slight warmer on Sunday with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures will drop in the low to mid 30s overnight.

