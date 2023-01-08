Cloudy & chilly for the second half of the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A weak cold front will continue to bring mainly clouds and a few spotty showers. Any rain we see this evening will end tonight. Tomorrow will be dry but chilly.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few evening showers, a light Northwest wind, and lows in the mid 40s.

TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy with highs in the lower 50s, and northerly winds at 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Patchy fog possible, otherwise partly cloudy with a light northeasterly wind.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid to upper 50s, and lows near 40. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs again near 60, and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler with afternoon highs in the upper 40s.

