Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

2 rescued after small plane crashes into storage unit

The two men were stuck in the plane 15 feet above the ground, as firefighters arrived to save them. (KIRO via CNN)
By KIRO Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENT, Wash. (KIRO) - Two men are in the hospital after their small plane crashed into a storage unit in Washington state.

A small plane fell from the skies and crashed into a storage unit Saturday afternoon in Kent, Washington. It took 19 minutes from the 911 call to get the two men on board out of the plane, according to Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority Division Chief Pat Pawlak.

“Every minute did count on this one here,” Pawlak said.

The two men were stuck in the plane 15 feet above the ground, as firefighters arrived to save them.

“Firefighters used ground ladders to access them and bring them down. Basically, carried them down to get them to the backboards and the gurneys,” Pawlak said.

A hospital spokesperson says both men are conscious with non-life-threatening conditions. One is 23 years old and the other is 59.

The plane is described as a 2-seat, fixed-wing, single engine plane on Flight Aware. Records show the plane is owned by someone in Spokane, but investigators believe the plane was on a local path.

For now, the plane will remain where it landed. First responders say it’s secure as is, with city officials set to do a safety evaluation on the building.

It’s unclear why the plane crashed, except for some evidence provided through a brief conversation between the pilot and police.

“It sounded like there was some type of mechanical issue that brought the plane down,” Pawlak said.

Copyright 2023 KIRO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of an officer-involved shooting off Summit Run Place in Hermitage on Jan. 5, 2023.
Grammy winner wanted for kidnapping family killed in Nashville officer-involved shooting
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.
Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother
7-month-old Nathan Hart received life-altering surgery after a days-long back and forth between...
Infant receives life-altering surgery as negotiations continue between MLH and BCBST
Officers on the scene of an incident involving a First Student school bus carrying Cordova...
Parents under investigation after incident involving school bus filled with elementary schoolers

Latest News

The two men were stuck in the plane 15 feet above the ground, as firefighters arrived to save...
Small plane crash into storage unit leaves 2 men injured
et
Sunday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Jan 8, 2023
Substances found during the search are examined on the premises of the fire department in...
Germany: Iranian arrested, suspected of chemical attack plot
The TSA tweeted out a photo showing an X-ray of a passenger’s carry-on bag at Tampa...
TSA finds 4-foot boa constrictor in woman’s carry-on