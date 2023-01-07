Traffic congested on I-40 due to multi-vehicle crash
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-vehicle crash has caused a traffic blockage at I-40 eastbound at Chelsea Avenue.
All eastbound lanes are blocked, with the right shoulder blocked and only the left shoulder open.
The crash was reported to TDOT at 8:52 p.m.
No injuries have been confirmed at this time.
