Scattered showers will move through today

WMC First Alert Weather
By Erin Thomas
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 3:52 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weak cold front will move through the Mid-South today, bringing showers to much of the area. Fortunately, this won’t create a weekend washout. Potential rainfall for most areas will average a quarter to half an inch.

TODAY: Cloudy with scattered showers for much of the day along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few evening showers, a light Northwest wind, and lows in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower, highs in the mid 50s, and lows in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower, highs in the mid to upper 50s, and lows near 40. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs again near 60, and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler with afternoon highs in the upper 40s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

