Police see increase in women being targeted for car break-ins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When it comes to thefts from vehicles, Memphis police say they are noticing a troubling trend of more women being victimized by the crime.

Memphis police told Action News 5 that the risk comes as soon as women leave their cars. Criminals often pull up and approach the vehicle from the other side, searching the console or passenger seat to take their purses or money.

“It’s definitely still jarring to see how bad the crime is,” says Leslie Blayde.

Blayde is a victim of her car windows being smashed. She says that four times now, criminals have attempted to steal her 2014 Kia in Downtown Memphis.

“And... young people [are] causing a lot of the trouble. I’m an educator, so that kind of, like, tugs on my heartstrings and makes me sad,” she said.

In December, Deputy Police Chief Joe Oakley explained that it’s teens they’re arresting the most for these crimes.

“[In November], the 18-year-olds were up at the top, this time it’s our 16-year-olds,” Oakley said. “124 16-year-olds have been arrested for auto theft.”

According to Memphis police, it’s a crime of opportunity, where criminals are targeting women to steal their belongings kept inside their cars.

“One of the places they look first is your passenger seat, your glove box, and then your center console,” said Memphis Public Information Officer Theresa Carlson.

Police say the crime typically happens at heavily congested intersections and gas stations.

The hot spots: The Poplar Corridor and the border of Germantown Parkway.

Six days into the new year, police say they have already taken 148 reports of thefts from vehicles, a 62% increase from this time last year.

Police also report auto thefts are up too — more than double than this time last year.

In 2022, there were 98 auto thefts by Jan. 6.

This year, that number is 215.

To keep women safe, police suggest:

“Lock your doors. Don’t leave your purse in your car. If your purse is in your car, hide it in a spot where it’s not gonna be easily seen, shove it under a backseat,” Carlson said.

Police also recommend getting a steering wheel lock, a tool Blayde says she credits with saving her car from thieves.

