Parents under investigation after incident involving school bus filled with elementary schoolers

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - An investigation is pending Friday night after an incident took place involving a First Student school bus with 42 children on board.

Shelby County deputies say around 4 p.m., a bus loaded with kids from Cordova Elementary School was involved in a “vehicular incident and altercation” with parents on Houston Levee Road.

Witnesses say the bus side-swiped a vehicle on Walnut Grove, kept going, and parents began following.

The situation ended at Macon Hall Elementary, where deputies say one driver was detained.

Parents we talked with said they have concerns about the bus driver that they say they’ve shared with First Student before. One parent told Action News 5 that the company told her they are looking into the matter.

Action News 5 also reached out to First Student, but has not heard back.

Dr. Cathryn Stout, chief of communications at Memphis-Shelby County Schools, released the following statement regarding the incident:

”Because of this brave, level-headed bus driver, our students got home safely today. We thank her.”

