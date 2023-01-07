Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Parents under investigation after incident involving school bus filled with elementary schoolers

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - An investigation is pending Friday night after an incident took place involving a First Student school bus with 42 children on board.

Shelby County deputies say around 4 p.m., a bus loaded with kids from Cordova Elementary School was involved in a “vehicular incident and altercation” with parents on Houston Levee Road.

Witnesses say the bus side-swiped a vehicle on Walnut Grove, kept going, and parents began following.

The situation ended at Macon Hall Elementary, where deputies say one driver was detained.

Parents we talked with said they have concerns about the bus driver that they say they’ve shared with First Student before. One parent told Action News 5 that the company told her they are looking into the matter.

Action News 5 also reached out to First Student, but has not heard back.

Dr. Cathryn Stout, chief of communications at Memphis-Shelby County Schools, released the following statement regarding the incident:

”Because of this brave, level-headed bus driver, our students got home safely today. We thank her.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of an officer-involved shooting off Summit Run Place in Hermitage on Jan. 5, 2023.
Grammy winner wanted for kidnapping family killed in Nashville officer-involved shooting
Police: Couple robbed at gunpoint outside apartment complex; wife beaten, kicked repeatedly
Police: Couple robbed at gunpoint outside apartment complex; wife beaten, kicked repeatedly
The Lewis Ranch is now for sale.
Music legend Jerry Lee Lewis’ Nesbit ranch for sale
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Ark. judge arrested, accused of asking defendant’s girlfriend for sex to expedite trial
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: Idaho slaying suspect’s DNA found at crime scene

Latest News

Southaven renters move into new home with church’s help after pregnant tenant falls through...
Southaven renters move into new home with church’s help after pregnant tenant falls through apartment floor
House Bill 34 would create landlord registry in Shelby County
House Bill 34 would create landlord registry in Shelby County
Suspect identified in murder of U of M student found dead in Arlington
Suspect identified in murder of U of M student found dead in Arlington
New exhibit to open at Graceland showcases making of 2022 film ‘Elvis’
New exhibit to open at Graceland showcases making of 2022 film ‘Elvis’