Multi-vehicle crash involving overturned car on I-40 causes lane blockage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned car on I-40 has lanes blocked just before the fork between I-40 East and I-240 South.

The two eastbound right lanes (of three lanes) and the right shoulder are blocked.

The crash was reported to TDOT at 9:50 p.m.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time.

