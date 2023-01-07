Toy Truck Drive
Multi-vehicle crash involving overturned car on I-40 causes lane blockage

The scene on I-40 eastbound near Ayers Street in Midtown.
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned car on I-40 has lanes blocked just before the fork between I-40 East and I-240 South.

The two eastbound right lanes (of three lanes) and the right shoulder are blocked.

The crash was reported to TDOT at 9:50 p.m.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time.

