MPD: Woman injured in Whitehaven shooting

Memphis Police Department investigating shooting
Memphis Police Department investigating shooting(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Whitehaven that left a woman in critical condition on Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting at 9:55 a.m. on East Raines Road, according to police.

Police say officers located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Regional One.

According to initial reports, the victim and suspect are known to each other.

